Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 431,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of TRI Pointe Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

