Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 336 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

ROP opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

