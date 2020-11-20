Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,824 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $894.75 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $866.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.