Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after buying an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after buying an additional 445,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.59.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.44 and a 200-day moving average of $265.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

