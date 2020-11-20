Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 252,049 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SEI Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,980. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

