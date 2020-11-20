Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $8.87 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,357 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $117.03 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,575,807.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.61.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.