Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after buying an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit