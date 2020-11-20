Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after buying an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.