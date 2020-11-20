Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KYYWF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:KYYWF opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

