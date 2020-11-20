Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

