Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KOTMY stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. Koito Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit