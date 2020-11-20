Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

