L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 271.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 604,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.