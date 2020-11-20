La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LZB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

