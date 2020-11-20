Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 68,120 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Myriad Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

