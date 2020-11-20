Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 229.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 30.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,405 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.