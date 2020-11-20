Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,000 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

NTG opened at $18.87 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $116.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

