Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $927,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,721 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,677 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the airline’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 688,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,822,000 after buying an additional 151,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

