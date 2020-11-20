Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.16 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $178.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $184.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

