Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.21 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $218,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,443 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $47.94 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

