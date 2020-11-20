Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 52.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 171,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 70.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $105.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $109.65.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

