Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 20,886 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

