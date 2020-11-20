Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 31,306 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,306 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $120.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.