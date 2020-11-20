Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 32,557 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,557 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Discovery by 43.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at $48,947,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 204.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

DISCK stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

