Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 42,643 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,643 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,759 shares of company stock valued at $54,841,457 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.