Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 929 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Booking were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $15,140,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 20.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Booking by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,822.69.

BKNG opened at $2,015.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,128.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,789.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,715.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

