Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 562,170 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 170.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $95,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,324,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,126,203 shares of company stock valued at $153,872,302. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

