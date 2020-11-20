Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 189.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,001,977 shares of company stock worth $33,845,482. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

