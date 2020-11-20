Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

