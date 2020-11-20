Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,466,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LMND stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.77. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

