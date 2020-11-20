Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 0.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 150,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,650,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,634 shares of company stock valued at $18,318,899 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 847,631 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

