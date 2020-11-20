LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.18.

LPL Financial stock opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,256 shares of company stock worth $1,088,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

