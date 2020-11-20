Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 2,118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38,152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,991,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,758.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,611.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,509.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.