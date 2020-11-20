Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $121.11 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

