Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

