MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) CEO William C. Fallon Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MBIA stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MBIA by 598.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MBIA by 96.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

