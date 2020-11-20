McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

MCFE opened at $16.40 on Monday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

