McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

