Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,699 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 61,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 605,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 47,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

MDT stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

