Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

