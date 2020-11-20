Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO opened at $18.83 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $807.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after buying an additional 69,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 262,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.