Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTRAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. Metro has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

