MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MTG stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

