Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $38.65

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $40.50. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 383,850 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Get Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39.

In related news, insider Philippa Couttie acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

About Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.