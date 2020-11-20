(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MKGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

(MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. (MKGAY) has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

(MKGAY) Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

