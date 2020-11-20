Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $2.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MOTS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.79 on Monday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

