MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

In related news, insider Paul Galant bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $101,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein bought 741,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,455,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,969,245.

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

