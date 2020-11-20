NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ (NRBO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

