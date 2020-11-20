Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
