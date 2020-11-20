Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.