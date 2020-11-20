NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWE. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

NWE opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

