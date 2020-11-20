Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NUAN stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,797,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 759,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

