OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Patricia D. Horn Sells 23,401 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,178,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 221,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

